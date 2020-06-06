Vanetsyan calls for parliamentary probe into the handling of the Covid-19 crisis – Panorama

The Prime Minister and different accountable figures haven’t solely failed the

the struggle towards coronavirus but in addition tried in charge everybody besides themselves for the crisis, Artur Vanetsyan, Former Director of the National Security Service (NSS), Chairman of the Homeland Party instructed Yerkir.am information outlet in an interview with.

Vanetsyan stated he shared the place of ARF Dashnaktsutyun to launch a parliamentary inquiry into the authorities response to the pandemic and name into duty all officers who’ve failed the handling of the crisis.

“According to the Constitution, the National Assembly has the primary mandate with the right to control and call into political responsibility the actions of every member of the cabinet. It is natural that the Prime Minister and other failed officials should provide explanations and held accountable for the occurred situation,” Vanetsyan famous.

The former Chief of NSS reminded that at the preliminary stage of the Covid-19 crisis, quantity of political forces, Dashnaksutyun amongst them, in addition to people offered proposals to beat the crisis by consolidated method, but the ruling drive repeatedly ignored all strategies and additional ‘exacerbated the environment of hared and hostility.’

“The public expects an implementation of urgent and proportionate actions. I call on the parliamentary opposition – Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties – to immediately set up an ad hoc commission and investigate the actions and inactions of the cabinet members. The parliament should give a political assessment to their actions and in some cases launch an urgent criminal prosecution,” Vanetsyan stated.