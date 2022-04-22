Home Armenia Vanetsyan announced the second stage of the struggle. “We will force... Armenia Vanetsyan announced the second stage of the struggle. “We will force them to retreat through actions of relentless civil disobedience.” Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 22, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Vanetsyan announced the second stage of the struggle. “We will force them to retreat through actions of relentless civil disobedience.” Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “They have decided to divide our mother and son” ․ Elizaveta Ohanjanyan |: Morning: Armenia Charles Michel reiterated the EU’s commitment to promoting dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan Morning: Armenia Nver and Arthur stopped the hunger strike ․ “There are 2200 signatures ․ This is the critical mass that is ready for... Recent Posts Mike Pence: Rioting and looting is not peaceful protest The current regime continues to do everything to make us lose again ․ ... Ambassador Nersesyan presented to the Speaker of the House of Commons the priorities of... Turkey can deceive some for a while, but it cannot deceive everyone permanently ... Avlon calls out Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ theory defense Most Popular No violations were reported in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent... The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno Karabakh. Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation around the clock at 27... The West is doing everything to continue the escalation in Ukraine, and the United... The United States is not interested in peace in Ukraine, the West is doing everything to escalate the situation there, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman... Pentagon to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine ․ Shmigal The Pentagon has promised to continue providing military assistance to Ki, said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal, who is currently in the United States. "US... Moldova has completed the first part of its application form for EU membership The Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa handed over the first part of the application form provided to the country to EU Ambassador Janis... Moscow’s “Ki” talks “stalled” ․ Lavrov The talks in Moscow are progressing slowly, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "Judging by their statements, the Ukrainian side does not need these talks...