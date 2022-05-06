The “Resistance” movement started the marches of disobedience in four different directions from 12:00.

The march led by Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, chairman of the “Homeland” party, leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, closed Tigran Mets Avenue.

By chanting “Armenia, stand up”, “Artsakh, stand up”, the oppositionists called on the citizens to join their struggle.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1XbQV-1nK4: