Vanessa Morgan’s Riverdale Co-Star BLASTS Trolls Attacking Her After Divorce News

These girls have each other’s backs… on-screen and off.

Riverdale fans experienced some whiplash this week when one of its stars, Vanessa Morgan, announced her pregnancy, only for news of a divorce to break days later. The actress’s ex Michael Kopech filed for divorce only five months after the couple got married.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed Kopech’s conspicuous absence in Morgan’s Instagram announcement, as well as in the pictures from her gender reveal party. After the legal filing, haters returned to the comments section to share their thoughts, with messages including:

“But aren’t You BOTH exited [sic]? Where’s daddy?” “HOW CAN YOU GUYS BE DIVORCING?! You just got married!! Nooooooooo! You guys made me believe in love again 😿 Now what” “Guess it’s not Michaels 🤷🏼‍♂️👀” “Yet your man is divorcing you? How embarrassing, you guys JUST got married.”

Although many fans expressed their support for both the 28-year-old’s new baby and the newly-single status, there were a LOT of unkind comments and cruel speculation like this. One commenter, who seemed to be a fan of the baseball player’s team (the Chicago White Sox), posted:

“Don’t disrespect our pitcher like that”

This was the last straw for Morgan’s Riverdale girlfriend Madelaine Petsch. The Cheryl Blossom portrayer fired back:

“honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it. Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

Tell ’em, Cheryl!

While the pair play onscreen lovers as the fan-favorite couple known as Choni, Madelaine and Vanessa are well known off-screen BFFs; The former was even a bridesmaid at Morgan’s wedding. And though her-costar hasn’t released her own statement on the split (for the record, her rep told the Chicago Tribune that Kopech is indeed the father), it’s nice to see her castmate come to her defense!

It’s safe to say that the rest of the CW show’s cast is also in Toni Topaz’s corner. Citizens of Riverdale flooded the comments of Morgan’s pregnancy announcement with love and well-wishes. Camila Mendes, AKA Veronica Lodge, wrote:

“omg vanessa!!! 😍 so excited for you. congrats boo ♥️”

Twin Peaks alum Mädchen Amick, who plays Betty’s mom Alice Cooper on the teen soap, also posted:

“SO happy for you both. This will be the most important journey of your life. Enjoy every second of it sweet princess!!”

Other castmates who commented include Lili Reinhart, Molly Ringwald, Marisol Nichols, and Nathalie Bolt.

This is no doubt a difficult time for Morgan (a pregnancy, a divorce, a global pandemic — it’s a lot to process!). We’re so glad she seems to have such a wonderful support system behind her.

[Image via Madelaine Petsch/Instagram & Vanessa Morgan/Instagram]