Vanessa Marquez: Wrongful death suit filed over death of ‘ER’ actress

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday on behalf of Marquez’s mother Delia McElfresh in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges officers who taken care of immediately a welfare check acted in a manner that was “negligent and reckless.”

Terri Highsmith, city attorney for the City of South Pasadena, did not straight away reply to CNN’s request for comment.

Marquez, best known on her behalf recurring role as nurse Wendy Goldman on the NBC drama “ER,” was shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, California, in August 2018. She was 49.

At enough time, officials told CNN they certainly were called to Marquez’s residence and found her having seizures and appearing to be struggling with mental dilemmas.