Vanessa Marquez: Wrongful death suit filed over death of ‘ER’ actress

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday on behalf of Marquez’s mother Delia McElfresh in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges officers who taken care of immediately a welfare check acted in a manner that was “negligent and reckless.”
Terri Highsmith, city attorney for the City of South Pasadena, did not straight away reply to CNN’s request for comment.
At enough time, officials told CNN they certainly were called to Marquez’s residence and found her having seizures and appearing to be struggling with mental dilemmas.
The suit disputes that claim.
Police also previously said that after trying to offer Marquez medical help, she armed herself with what seemed to be a handgun and police opened fire. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, investigators said at the time.
Vicki Sarmiento, one of the attorneys working on the case on behalf of McElfresh, said in a statement, “This is exactly the kind of lethal and unnecessary police action that has led so many in the country to call out for police reform.”
Marquez’s other credits included 1988’s “Stand and Deliver” and “Seinfeld.”