Vanessa Bryant Welcomes New Puppy For Family’s First Father’s Day Without Kobe

There’s a brand new member of the family within the Bryant family!

On Sunday, which was additionally Father’s Day, Vanessa Bryant launched their furry buddy, Bobby the canine, to her Instagram followers by sharing a pic (above) of eldest daughter Natalia Bryant holding their cute pup.

She wrote within the caption of her now-private account:

“Love seeing my girls smile. Meet Bobby. Aka Bobby ganoush, bobbyrooni, bobbooshka. J/k he’s named after iceman from x-men (blue eyes).”

Bryant had solicited names for his or her four-legged buddy from followers, with Bodhi as an alternative choice. The 38-year-old even posted a clip of 3-year-old daughter Bianka speaking about their new addition! Considering yesterday was their first Father’s Day with out Kobe Bryant, it’s stunning to see the household full of pleasure.

Of course, Vanessa shared a ravishing tribute to her late husband and “girl dad” on social media as nicely, writing (beneath):

“Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB @KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad”

A day earlier, on Saturday, the Bryants celebrated their youngest first birthday, with the proud momma revealing Capri’s center title is a nod to her father. Reflecting on how this yr’s celebrations hit totally different with out Kobe and Gianna after their sudden passing in a January helicopter crash, the momma of 4 penned for one more submit:

“Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!! God Bless you sweet princess. ❤️ Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. ‘Koko-Bean’ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant ❤️We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy.”

This all comes after Vanessa and her 17-year-old daughter not too long ago made their Insta profiles personal to assist with their grieving processes. Per the matriarch, it was hindering their capability to grieve correctly whereas continuously seeing photographs of Kobe and Gigi on daily basis from fan accounts:

“Thx so much for all the [love]. @nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it’s been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages.”

She defined that blocking the accounts on the social media platform has “helped change the algorithm” of their favor:

“We [love] you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don’t appreciate your [love] Xo.”

Sending the household a lot love after what we will think about was a bittersweet weekend.

