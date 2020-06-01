Vanessa Bryant shares photo of Kobe’s ‘I can’t breathe’ shirt

Vanessa Bryant urged folks to like all and keep in mind that life is brief and unpredictable in an Instagram publish that includes the late Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa shared a photo of Bryant in a black “I can’t breathe” T-shirt, noting that although he wore it years in the past it’s sadly nonetheless related now. She shared the photo and message as protests escalate around the country in response to the loss of life of George Floyd. Floyd died last week in Minneapolis whereas in police custody.

Vanessa’s message in full:

“My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again. #ICANTBREATHE “Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change — register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

She shared a second publish urging folks to repair it of their hearts and houses, so it will unfold to the world.

The photo of Bryant is from December 2014 when Bryant organized for the staff to put on the T-shirts throughout warmups. It was in help of Eric Garner, an African-American who died whereas being arrested in New York. He was put in a chokehold.

Bryant mentioned it was a justice difficulty. Via the Los Angeles Times in 2014:

“I think it’s us supporting that movement and supporting each other,” mentioned Bryant after the sport. “The beauty of our country lies in its democracy. I think if we ever lose the courage to be able to speak up for the things that we believe in, I think we really lose the value that our country stands for.”

Athletes have spoken out all week concerning the Floyd case. Retired NBA swingman Stephen Jackson was longtime associates with Floyd and gave an emotional interview to NBC’s “Today Show.” Retired NBA participant Royce White led a peaceable protest down the Minnesota interstate and Celtics star Jaylen Brown led his personal after driving house to his native Atlanta.



Vanessa Bryant shared a message of love alongside a photo of Kobe Bryant's activism.

