Vanessa Bryant shares adorable video of baby Capri’s first steps

In a video posted to Instagram, 11-month-old Capri stumbles throughout the room for the first time, into the arms of her ecstatic mother.
“I’m so proud of you!” Vanessa exclaims. “I knew you were gonna do it!”
“My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today,” she defined.
Kobe and Vanessa married in 2001 and would have celebrated their 19th marriage ceremony anniversary this 12 months.
As nicely as Capri, the couple had three older daughters: Natalia, Bianka and Gianna, who was typically generally known as Gigi.
Vanessa has used social media to touch upon the similarities between Capri and Kobe — in the beginning of May, she posted an image of her daughter, writing: “Capri looks just her daddy (in Gigi’s outfit)!”