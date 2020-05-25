Vanessa Bryant shares adorable video of baby Capri’s first steps

In a video posted to Instagram, 11-month-old Capri stumbles throughout the room for the first time, into the arms of her ecstatic mother.

“I’m so proud of you!” Vanessa exclaims. “I knew you were gonna do it!”

Kobe, the previous Los Angeles Lakers famous person, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna , and 7 different folks have been killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California in January.

“My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today,” she defined.