Vanessa Bryant Seeking ‘Hundreds Of Millions’ In Damages Over Kobe & Gigi Bryant Crash

According to new court documents, Vanessa Bryant says the unexpected death of Kobe Bryant cost their family “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

As we previously reported, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Island Express Helicopters in February, significantly less than a month following the NBA legend and his daughter Gianna Bryant were killed in the California helicopter crash, along with seven others.

The new documents, obtained by E! News, show that Bryant now “seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper.”

The court papers also read:

“Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages that Plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant’s future lost earnings equals hundreds of millions of dollars.”

It was estimated at the time of his death in January that Bryant’s net worth was $600 million.

The 72-page wrongful death lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in February argued the company, agents and employees, including Ara George Zobayan, the pilot of the helicopter who also died in the crash, had a “duty to use that degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances.”

The lawsuit additionally claimed Island Express was only permitted to fly under visual flight rules, but the aircraft engaged in unnecessary and needlessly risky method of transportation underneath the circumstances of the weather that day, that was extremely low fog.

At the full time of the crash, Zobayan was allegedly going 180 miles each hour through the heavy fog in a steep decline in Calabasas, California. In addition, the suit so-called the pilot failed to do essential tasks which would have prevented the accident, including properly monitoring and assessing the weather ahead of take off, failing continually to abort the flight despite knowing in regards to the cloudy conditions, failing to avoid “natural obstacles” in the flight path, and failing to maintain control of the helicopter, per the docs.

It was reported once the suit was filed that Vanessa was asking for punitive damages, claiming the pilot and Island Express were reckless, as well as “pre-impact” terror damages AKA damages for the emotional trauma Kobe and Gigi suffered because the pilot struggled to get get a handle on of the aircraft ahead of their deaths.

Following Vanessa’s suit, the organization responded by placing blame on the victims for the accident:

“Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility.”

In addition to Kobe, Gigi, and pilot Ara, the crash tragically took the lives of 13-year-old Payton Chester and her mother Sarah Chester, 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli and her parents Keri Altobelli and John Altobelli, and basketball coach Christina Mauser.

Surviving members of the Altobelli and Mauser families filed split up wrongful death suits in April, claiming negligence with respect to the company is the reason why their loved ones died.

