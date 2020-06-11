Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoo Tributes to Honor Gianna and Kobe

Breaking News
Vanessa Bryant got tattoos to honor Kobe and Gianna back in February — and she’s now sharing video of the ink sessions.
Vanessa hit up tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado for a residence call to put two different pieces on her human body.
First, a tribute to Gianna on her behalf wrist.
“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary,” Vanessa said.
Unclear exactly what the message says.
Next, a tribute to Kobe on her neck.
“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me.”
“@nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway #QueenMamba #MambaMentality.”
Vanessa did not reveal specific information about the two tattoos — meaning, we do not know what the messages say — but obviously, they’re deeply meaningful to her.
Kobe and Gianna — along side 7 the others — died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on January 26.
Several people close to Kobe — including LeBron James and Anthony Davis — also got tattoos to pay tribute to the NBA legend.
After Vanessa posted the tattoo footage, a lot of her famous friends weighed in with positive messages including Khloe Kardashian.
“So special beautiful,” Khloe wrote.
Nikko, the tattoo artist, also commented … saying, “Anytime for you guys! All love! I hope you guys are okay. Let’s do a sleeve now!”