Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Bryant On 19th Wedding Anniversary

Vanessa Bryant is honoring a bittersweet milestone.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old penned a brief however candy message in honor of her 19th wedding ceremony anniversary with Kobe Bryant, the primary since his sudden loss of life in January.

She wrote on Instagram:

“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ❤️”

The pair met on a music video set in 1999, and fell in love rapidly after their first date at Disneyland. The younger Los Angeles Lakers participant ultimately proposed, and the couple tied the knot on April 18, 2001 in California.

Ch-ch-check out the cute throwback pic (beneath):

In addition, Vanessa shared a video from a 2001 interview that her late husband did with MTV News the place he discusses how he knew she was the one. Don’t watch with out grabbing some tissues:

Almost three months later, and it’s nonetheless so heartbreaking…

We hope you’re capable of finding consolation in being together with your stunning ladies immediately, Vanessa.

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN.]