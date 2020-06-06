Vanessa Bryant Honors Daughter Gianna on What Would’ve Been Her Graduation Day

Vanessa Bryant is honoring daughter Gianna on what would’ve been her commencement from center college.

On Friday afternoon, Vanessa revealed that her late daughter would’ve taken half within the commencement on the Harbor Day personal college this weekend. She wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you.”

Vanessa included a photograph of the standard commencement lei and Gianna’s diploma. She would’ve began her freshman 12 months of highschool within the fall.

Gianna’s college additionally honored her achievement by together with a picture of her staff jersey, which was retired in February, in a collage of the Class of 2020.

Many months have handed since Gianna, her father Kobe Bryant and 7 others perished in a helicopter crash whereas en path to considered one of their basketball video games on the Mamba Academy. In this time, Gianna’s life and accomplishments have been celebrated in quite a few methods.

A selected second that might’ve introduced nice pleasure to Gianna is when she was named as an honorary pick for the 2020 WNBA Draft. She, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli have been every remembered on the on-line draft choose on April 17.



During the celebration, Vanessa informed the viewers, “She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time just like her daddy.”

“I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life,” Vanessa added on her Instagram. “I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express.”