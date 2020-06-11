Vanessa Bryant Gets Tattoos Honoring Kobe & Gianna!

Vanessa Bryant‘s love for her family is forever. And she got written proof of that fact on Wednesday.

On her Instagram, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant posted videos showing her getting fresh ink to commemorate her late husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who perished in a helicopter crash earlier this season.

Video: Vanessa Shares Baby Capri’s First Steps

The tattoos were apparently done in February, ahead of the coronavirus lockdown, but this is actually the first time she’s shared them with people.

For the first video she wrote:

“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. ❤️#throwbacktoFebruary #housecall So happy I can see my Gigi’s handwriting everyday ❤️#mambacita”

Tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado responded:

“Anytime for you personally guys! All love! I am hoping you guys are ok. Let’s perform a sleeve now!”

Here’s the vid:

In a second video, Vanessa showed Nikko actually at work on the piece for her neck, writing:

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. ❤️ @nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway #QueenMamba #MambaMentality ❤️”

Here’s the best consider it we could get:

Here’s the entire vid, as reposted by Nikko:

What do YOU think of Vanessa’s ink??

[Image via Vanessa Bryant/Instagram.]