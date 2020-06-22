Vanessa Bryant, Amanda Kloots, Kim Kardashian send love

Hollywood’s biggest names are taking to social networking to celebrate Father’s Day.

In an Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant shared a lovely memory of late husband Kobe Bryant cradling daughter Capri as a newborn, flanked by daughters Gianna, Bianka, and Natalia in an area filled with balloons. The retired basketball player and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January, and this may be the family’s first Father’s Day without them.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most effective daddy on earth,” wrote the NBA star’s widow, who celebrated youngest daughter Capri’s first birthday on Saturday. “We miss you so much. We love you forever and always.”

Eldest daughter Natalia Bryant, meanwhile, shared her own tribute to the “best dad in the world” on her private Instagram account.

Meanwhile, supermodel Gisele Bündchen posted a tribute to husband Tom Brady, calling him her “loving hubby.” The photo shows the couple embracing on the beach, alongside children Jack, Benjamin and Vivian.

“To all the great dads on the market, especially to my sweet dad and my loving hubby, Happy Father’s Day!

Lovvvey, thanks for always being by my side nourishing our house in every way that you can,” wrote Bündchen. “Thank you for loving us the way that you do and for always taking care of us and making us feel safe. We love you so much!”

Kim Kardashian West, 39, celebrated husband Kanye West with a family photo of the couple making use of their four kids, Psalm, 13 months, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and North, 7. Dressed in leather and cowboy duds, your family posed before a wide open range. In a second photo, West, 43, poses along with his two sons as well as their own father.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life!” wrote Kardashian West. “I love you so much!!!”

Michelle Obama honored husband Barack Obama with a throwback photo of the former president embracing his daughters Malia and Sasha.

“Thank you for the way you love our girls — and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from,” she wrote. “We feel your warmth and generosity today and every day. Happy Father’s Day, Barack!”

Drake even joined in on the fun, posting a rare photo of his curly-haired 2-year-old son Adonis wearing pajamas and curled up in bed.

Ashley Graham gave a shoutout to husband Justin Ervin on his first-ever Father’s Day.

“You are truly the best father I know. Isaac and I love you to the moon and back,” she wrote.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 30, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, 41, celebrated the actor’s birthday and Father’s Day, calling him a “loving, exceptional husband.”

“What an amazing year you’ve had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love. I thank God every day for you. Blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father,” she wrote of Pratt, who shares a son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. “I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love!”

Demi Moore celebrated ex-husband Bruce Willis with a sizable group photo that included his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, and the couple’s three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

“Happy Father’s Day, Bruce!” wrote Moore. “Your kids are so lucky to have you ❤️”

Actress Diane Kruger, 43, sent love to partner Norman Reedus, with whom she shares a daughter.

Jenna Bush Hager, 38, celebrated husband Henry Hager and her father George W. Bush, along with the couple’s late grandfathers.

“Happy Father’s Day to two I adore. How grateful we are to have you. Love you both more than tongue can tell,” she wrote. “Missing two loving grandfathers today too. Love to those who are missing someone they love.”

Jessica Biel honored husband Justin Timberlake, sharing an image of son Silas on his shoulders.

“To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects,” she wrote on Instagram. “Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day.”