Vandoorne targets 2021 Mercedes title challenge

Vandoorne climbed to 2nd location in the 2019/20 season thanks to a development win in August’s Berlin season ending, which was likewise the very first triumph for the works Mercedes FE group.

Vandoorne’s very first win because winning a Super Formula race in 2016 came as a relief to theBelgian He withstood a hard two-year stint with McLaren in F1 prior to changing to Formula E at the end of 2018, and felt he had an indicate show in the electrical series.

“It was definitely a relief because during the whole season we showed really encouraging performances, but we were never really in a position to capitalise on it,” Vandoorne informedMotorsport com

“Finally on the last day everything came together and we managed to pull it off. My last victory in single-seaters was in 2016, so it was definitely a feeling that I missed a lot.

“In F1 I obviously didn’t have the most successful time there, but I’m still the same driver. I think everyone kind of knows that the circumstances were.

“It was certainly not perfect, however I can’t alter that any longer. I believe [Berlin] still reveals I can doing it.”

Vandoorne’s very first win and colleague Nyck de Vries’ very first podium in Berlin likewise offered a significant increase to the German marque’s electrical program.

Having checked off its very first 1-2 win, Mercedes …