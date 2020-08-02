Vandeweghe winner gives Empire WTT title By Reuters

©Reuters Wimbledon



(Reuters) – Coco Vandeweghe hammered a go-for-broke return that captured the back line to make the New York Empire triumph over the Chicago Smash on Sunday in the World Team Tennis (WTT) last that boiled down to a winner- takes-all last point.

The 9 group, three-week WTT occasion at West Virginia’s Greenbrier (NYSE:-RRB- Resort went as long as it might and a bit more.

With 5 sets not able to choose a champ, the contest continued into Extended Play and after that a first-to-seven incredibly tiebreak that eventually boiled down to the really last point.

Tied 6-6 with Chicago’s Sloane Stevens serving for the title, Vandeweghe blasted a forehand return that was challenged however to no obtain as the shot directly clipped the back of the standard to offer the Empire a 21-20 win.

Social distancing and other COVID-19 security procedures were forgotten as Vandeweghe and doubles partner Nicole Melichar were mobbed by Empire group mates consisting of Jack Sock and Belgium’s four-time Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters.

The Empire, who lost last season’s last versus the Springfield Lasers, looked inspired early on winning both the guys’s and combined doubles to take a 10 -6 lead entering into the songs.

But that 4 point benefit was rapidly removed with 18- year-old …