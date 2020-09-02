Vanderpump Rules’s Lala Kent Expecting First Child With Fiancé Randall Emmett!

Despite needing to delay their April wedding event due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett still have incredible news to show fans: they’re pregnant!

The couple made the statement on the Wednesday episode of their Give Them Lala … with Randall podcast, which included Lisa Vanderpump as their visitor. Randall rapidly began today’s installation by meaning a surprise they wished to show listeners prior to the truth TELEVISION star broke down in tears as she revealed she’s expecting her first child with the film manufacturer.

An psychological Lala shared:

“I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real life thing. I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The Vanderpump Rules character, who turns 30 on September 2, admitted she “can’t think of any other way to celebrate.” Noting how the pregnancy was the “best gift” provided to her, she joked:

“My body also helped out too. I am pregnant.”

It need to be insane surreal for her to state it aloud!! Of course, the Bravolebrity is “so excited” and currently feels “very maternal and motherly.” While she didn’t …