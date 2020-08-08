Vanderpump Rules Star’s Ex-Boyfriend Accuses Her Of CHOKING Him Over A Fight About 90 Day Fiancé!

Vanderpump Rules stars continue to astonish us!

It’s been rather a mess for series routine Danica Dow and her ex-boyfriend/co-star Brett Willis since late. As fans might understand, Dow submitted a limiting order versus her ex, declaring he had actually gotten into her home in the middle of the night and sliced all of her clothing with a set of scissors.

Her clothing, y’ all!

But Brett informs a much various story in brand-new court docs acquired by The Blast, in which he declares Danica when choked him throughout a substantial, violent, blowout argument … about 90 Day Fianc é!

He composes:

“After an argument over not cleaning my meal till an episode of 90 Day Fianc é was over, I chose to sit outdoors on the deck location till I felt Danica was calm enough for me to come within and join her in the bed room.”

Wow, truth stars arguing over a various truth program. How meta!

Related: James Kennedy Celebrates One Year Sober

Brett included:

“We continued the dispute till Danica got my neck two times ‚ each time digging her nails deep and pulling hard enough to scratch off some skin from my neck … [I] bIed a Iittle.”

But this wasn’t simply a 90 Day Fianc é particular problem. The Bravolebrity comprehensive numerous other supposed occurrences of being physically abused by Danica when the couple was together. He composed of one …