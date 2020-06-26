Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Reveals She Suffered A ‘Devastating’ Miscarriage

This is really sad…

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay revealed in a new, emotional podcast episode on Friday morning that she suffered a miscarriage just weeks after discovering she was finally pregnant.

Related: Tom Sandoval Breaks His Silence On All The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firings

The 35-year-old reality TELEVISION star told the story on her show, Scheananigans, revealing how health practitioners had previously told her “it would be close to impossible” to get pregnant. Miraculously, after freezing her eggs going back year . 5, Shay and boyfriend Brock Davies discovered they certainly were pregnant after she got sick one morning after which consulted a tarot card reader (yes, really). Five pregnancy tests later (!), it appeared as if Shay was finally being a mom!

But as she explained on the pod, tragedy struck when the Good as Gold singer went on a recently available trip right down to San Diego with her BF. “Freaking out” after she’d been “bleeding all weekend” on the trip, Shay immediately came back home and went back to the doctor, where she received the terrible news. The reality TELEVISION mainstay said (below):

“My OB got me in early, they did an ultrasound and there was no heartbeat. There was just nothing progressing, nothing going on inside. There were parts he could see were beginning to form, also it just didn’t. So demonstrably, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been too much to process. Now I’m in the home and I’m just waiting to naturally miscarry. … I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body like I’m pregnant, which is a complete mindf**k because I know there’s still something there, but I haven’t passed it yet.”

Wow. So, so sad…

Shay also opened up about fellow (now former) reality TV star Stassi Schroeder‘s pregnancy, saying she was “so happy” for her former co-star, and adding how ironic it absolutely was that they’d gotten pregnant at not exactly the same time. She said on the podcast:

“The morning [after bleeding in San Diego], I wake up and I see all over the Internet that Stassi’s pregnant and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re pregnant together. I wonder what lengths along she actually is.’ She announced so early. I’m like, ‘I swear we were all drinking when we filmed the reunion, maybe she had a mocktail? I don’t know.’ Not only did I start bleeding the night before and I’m worried about having a miscarriage, but it was too early [to tell anyone]. I wasn’t really telling anyone apart from my two best friends, my mom, my sister and obviously, Brock. No one knew and I wanted to help keep it a secret until it was safe to tell people … because my hopes [were] already up.”

Still, now that the miscarriage news is out, Schroeder has been one of the people there most for Shay as she grapples with the aftermath of this type of sad situation.

Related: Should Stassi Sue Bravo Over Her Termination?!

The reality TV star got real about that, too, saying:

“[Stassi and I] have talked more within the last few five days than [they] have probably within the last few five months or five years. She sent me the sweetest, most heartfelt message just genuinely being there for me personally and that actually meant a great deal because she’s pregnant today. I’m sure being pregnant, you can’t imagine losing it. Everyone has been really, really supportive.”

Awww! That’s at least nice to hear, even though it arrives of a terribly, terribly sad situation. Sending all our like to Scheana Shay and her BF with this difficult time…