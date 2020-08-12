Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Blames Ex-BFF Chrishell Stause For Justin Hartley Leaving Her! Ouch!

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has a theory about Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause‘s break up!

As we reported, the Selling Sunset star discreetly recommended her separated hubby might have cheated on her (potentially with his existing sweetheart Sofia Pernas) prior to the star supposedly informed her through text that he had actually declared divorce. More like Justin Roughly, are we right? B ut now Shay, who utilized to be good friends with Chrishell AND the This Is Us star, has another hypothesis: Justin merely got too well-known for the previous daytime drama star!

In the most recent episode of her podcast, Scheananigans With Scheana Shay, in which she talked to Chrishell’s Selling Sunset co-star Christine Quinn, the Bravolebrity offered her 2 cents about the failure of her previous buddies’ relationship, hypothesizing that Chrishell grew jealous of her then-hubby when he ended up being the larger star. She informed listeners:

“I think part of it was when Justin started to gain more fame than she’s ever had. I think there was a jealousy, competitiveness that in a relationship could ruin it ultimately.”

As fans understand, Chrishell was a star on All My Children and after that appeared on Days Of Our Lives prior to she relied on truth TELEVISION, and Justin exploded thanks to his starring function on the …