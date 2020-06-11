Vanderpump Rules Scandal: Faith Stowers Demands Jax Taylor Get The Axe & Says Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute Shouldn’t Be ‘Shunned’ For What They Did!

Faith Stowers is reminding Bravo they still possess some more work to do on Vanderpump Rules!

The network has cut ties with a few cast members, including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, in light of past racist behavior against her that was unearthed this week. However, the truth TV starlet remains adamant her old co-star Jax Taylor must face consequences for his shitty part in all with this, too.

In conversation with ET‘s Nischelle Turner, Stowers compared Taylor to Schroeder and Doute, claiming that he “probably had more terrible things to say than these two young ladies.”

“He’s said very, very mean items to new cast members. He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well whenever we first started. He said very mean things to us as well, afterwards apologizing. But it seems like that he continues to obtain away with everything that he does and I’m uncertain why, particularly at his age. It’s not like he’s doing this as a young adult, as a young child and just making these little mistakes young people sometimes do.”

Faith continued:

“He’s a grown man in this society, this is a life he really wants to live and I feel like Lisa [Vanderpump] definitely must tell him he’s wrong. She really must reprimand him off the show aswell.”

We couldn’t agree more with that sentiment! From there, she went on to detail the horrible actions of her co-stars in response to her cheating scandal with Jax while that he was dating Brittany Cartwright:

“They tried to have the military also arrest me or take me down simply because they thought I went AWOL, not knowing that I have honorable discharge papers that show that I had done my eight years of service for my country. So they tried to take that from me too and when that didn’t work, they said the night of the scandal, when everything comes out, the night time of Scheana [Shay]‘s birthday party, Jax’s car went really missing out of his home. They said that I was the person that went in to his home and did grand theft auto, like, I went and broke into his home and stole his car. So they said so much that it absolutely was hard experience and I was really numb at that moment.”

Wow. That’s so f**ked up!! Not only did they accuse her of theft, but they also tried to place a permanent stain on her behalf military career, too?! Oh hell no. Bring out the broom and keep on cleaning house, Bravo! Faith argued:

“He was arrested for stealing on the show. So I was like, why would you do that? You know how that feels because you actually did it, you actually did steal something and get arrested. So why would you put what you went through on me, when you don’t even know that I did that?”

It just seems like racism, ignorance, and white privilege at it’s finest. Definitely fireable offenses, just saying! The star noted Lisa must do something about Jax because “what they do is also a reflection of her stage and what she’s bringing out to the public.”

Although she’s out for blood when it comes to Taylor, Stowers did have a surprisingly more understanding way of how Stassi and Kristen should move ahead! Despite the pair’s horrible and racially insensitive actions, she doesn’t want them to be “shunned for what they did,” telling People:

“When they do realize the power that they have, I want them to utilize it for good. They shouldn’t be shunned for what they did, that won’t help them. I want them to listen and learn. Maybe we will see good things from Stassi and Kristen down the road.”

Yeah… that’s only if brands and other networks are willing to associate themselves with this specific sort of controversy. Spoiler alert: it’s doubtful. In the meantime, the 31-year-old MTV star thinks Stassi might use some work with her apology skills, adding the Next Level Basic author still hasn’t apologized “directly” or “privately” for example:

“Stassi has done nothing. She made a statement, but that was it.”

As for Doute, Stowers says:

“Kristen DM’d me after receiving pressure from people to.”

One cast member who appeared to get it right was the Give Them Lala business proprietor, who reached out to Faith within the phone following the Pump Rules allegations stumbled on light. She told E! News of the relationship:

“I reached out to Lala awhile ago when I got the news that her father had died. Her dad is an amazing man. Her family are amazing people, they are really good people. I lost my dad and she knows this and if we had not been in the situation that we had been in, I would have helped her through that. She reached out to me during all of this happening and she apologized and she told me she wanted to be on a clean slate and she thanked me for my condolences and maybe we’ll be moving forward.”

She added:

“We were very, very close. I know I was really hurt by all of them. I will be honest and say I was hurt by all of them validly but when somebody reaches out personally like she did and apologizes—someone that actually knows me—that makes me feel good. I’m glad that she did. Who knows what’s going to happen from here but at least she did a personal apology.”

At least there’s one silver lining in every of this! But as we mentioned throughout, the actual icing on the cake would observe that justice gets served all over. We hope Jax gets his personal affairs for what’s inevitably coming down the pipeline!!

At this rate, do U think Vanderpump Rules will survive with so many of its core members on the chopping block?? Maybe just cancel it altogether and commence fresh with something new? It’s 2020, anything can occur!