Vanderpump Rules IMPLOSION! Be Careful Addison Rae! Kylie Jenner Is Reckless! + MORE! | Perez Hilton

Lots to take into account when it comes to the mass firings on Vanderpump Rules. Many various things happening at one time and varying opinions. Perez breaks all of it down for you personally, gives you some new updates and shares his insightful thoughts! LOL! Plus, Addison Rae and Nikita Dragun‘s new men – bad news? Kylie Jenner continues to ignore medical advice and could be putting her whole family in danger! The Lea Michele comeback begins! Iggy Azalea‘s secret baby! And more of today’s hottest headlines, including Taylor Swift, Abby Lee Miller, Joe Biden, Kobe Bryant, Nick Cordero and MORE!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to see more of Perez’s daily recap videos!