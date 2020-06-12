‘Vanderpump Rules’ Chopped Max and Brett’s Roles Once Racist Tweets Surfaced

Exclusive

“Vanderpump Rules” producers saw the writing on the wall for Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni when their racist tweets first resurfaced, and immediately started phasing them out … TMZ has learned.

Sources close to ‘VP’ production inform us … season 8 was already shot, in the can and about to premiere in January when rookie cast members Max and Brett’s old tweets were exposed. So, behind the scenes, producers started re-editing episodes to be able to reduce their precious airtime.

We’re told portions of their footage were switched up and even left on the cutting room floor. Ditto for his or her confessional interviews.

Our sources say due to the 2011 and 2012 tweets — in which Brett and Max both used the n-word — ‘VP’ producers knew they wouldn’t be straight back for another season. We’re told production found the tweets “inexcusable.”

As we reported … Bravo recently fired the guys, along with ‘Pump’ OGs Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, for their past racist behavior.

Lisa Vanderpump took some heat for allowing Max and Brett to carry on on her staff long after learning of the tweets, but said she forgave them for their actions years ago. Plus, she had to wait for Bravo to help make the final call.