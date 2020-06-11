Vanderpump Rules Alum Billie Lee Says Jax Taylor Refused To Film With Her Because She’s Trans

As dramatic as Vanderpump Rules usually is, Lisa Vanderpump was probably hoping this whole cast scandal would soon blow over. But clearly, the drama isn’t going to end until every skeleton is rattled right out of the closet!

After the recent VPR firings over racist behavior, many fans pointed to Jax Taylor‘s history of problematic behavior as a reason that he, too, should really be getting the boot. Now, former castmate Billie Lee has spoken up about how Jax’s actions impacted her personally.

On Tuesday, Lee tweeted to Bravo:

“what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege. Stop celebrating his disgusting actions. #canceljaxtaylor”

Now, in fairness, a People source “close to production” said:

“Jax did film with Billie Lee on multiple occasions during their time together on the show.”

However, her description of Jax is in line with what she said back 2019 about why she left the show. At enough time, one of the things she cited as driving her away was a male coworker “demanding I be fired from the show because he didn’t feel comfortable working with me.”

She wrote at that time:

“His exact words were, ‘I’m not gonna lose all I have worked hard for for something stupid I may say or do to offend her. Are we all supposed to tip toe around her because she’s trans?’ Like most men during the #MeToo movement he was so afraid of saying the wrong thing that he just wanted me gone.”

She hadn’t named the coworker at that time, but centered on her tweet, it feels safe to state this was Brittany Cartwright’s husband.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old posted an impassioned defense on her behalf blog of Faith Stowers, whose story served since the impetus for the firing of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Lee claimed that “Faith and I were just the token black and trans girl. We were edited into a villain.”

She continued, calling out Lisa herself for poor leadership:

“When I publicly questioned the show and network I obtained a call from Lisa herself demanding I maybe not speak negatively about my experience and the show, ‘I made your job and I will take it away‘ she said. … Like Stassi, Lisa will not see how her actions are harming a complete race and gender.”

She concluded your blog with a call for Bravo to “do better” and be more inclusive inside their hiring. But considering she tweeted to #cancelJaxTaylor, seems like she wants some more firings, too!

What do U think, Perezcious readers??? Does Jax need to go? Sound OFF with your ingest the comments (below)!