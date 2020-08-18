Vanderbilt, Lipscomb universities begin student move-in | News

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) – Undergraduate move-in will begin at 2 significant Nashville universities today.

At Vanderbilt, undergraduate move-in begins today, with set up consultations needed for all trainees going back to on-campus real estate.

On their appointed move-in day, trainees will have one hour to move their things in.

The greatest modification at Vanderbilt, nevertheless, are the screening procedures in location for all on-campus trainees. Students were needed to mail in a COVID-19 test prior to getting here on school. Once they arrive they will be checked once again.

Families and trainees need to use a mask at all times while on school.

It’s likewise move-in day for brand-new trainees at Lipscomb today.