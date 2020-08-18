Vanderbilt, Lipscomb universities begin student move-in | News

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) – Undergraduate move-in will begin at 2 significant Nashville universities today.
At Vanderbilt, undergraduate move-in begins today, with set up consultations needed for all trainees going back to on-campus real estate.
Hear from @VanderbiltNurse‘s Pam Jones on the screening procedures in location for our trainees as they prepare to go back to school.
Learn more about the health and wellness prepare for the Vanderbilt neighborhood at
On their appointed move-in day, trainees will have one hour to move their things in.
The greatest modification at Vanderbilt, nevertheless, are the screening procedures in location for all on-campus trainees. Students were needed to mail in a COVID-19 test prior to getting here on school. Once they arrive they will be checked once again.
Families and trainees need to use a mask at all times while on school.
It’s likewise move-in day for brand-new trainees at Lipscomb today.
As we prepare for trainees to go back to school in simply a couple of days, we wish to advise you that when all of us do our part, it is a more secure & much healthier neighborhood for everybody. The …