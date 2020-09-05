Vandenbroeck: Why Simba SC must not underrate Ihefu FC in opener

The Belgian tactician confesses they will not have a simple trip versus the promoted side when the season kicks-off on Sunday

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has actually exposed he is anticipating a difficult video game when they fight Ihefu FC on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will open their title defence in the Mainland Premier League versus the promoted side in a match set for Sokoine Stadium.

The Belgian, who was in charge last season when Simba won the league title and the FA Cup to seal a treble, has actually now confessed will not be a simple video game and has actually alerted his gamers not to underrate the promoted side.

“I know very well how opening matches are tough, so there will be no difference against our opponents, who are new in the league,” Vandenbroeck informed press reporters after their last training session on Saturday.

“The very first league match is constantly hard since every group is eager to leave to a great start, and you understand all groups in the league will likewise wish to play well and win versus Simba since they are the champs so it will be a challenging video game.

“We have prepared well for the last few days since our win in the Community Shield and all the players are fit to take the battle, apart from those who remained in Dar es Salaam because of various reasons, we are ready to play.”

