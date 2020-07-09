Vandals cut down 9/11 Memorial flagpole in New York village

Washingtonville Police Chief Brian Zaccaro told the newspaper that those behind the vandalism used a tool to sever the flagpole about five feet from its base and scrawled an email on the part left standing.

Police wouldn’t disclose the character of the message, but did reveal that an eagle figure mounted on the flagpole was found next to a toppled sign at the St. Mary’s Parish Center in regards to a half-mile away.

“These two locations mean so much to Washingtonville and the larger community,” New York State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, whose district includes the area, said in a press release.

Washingtonville Mayor Joseph Bucco said the village will replace the damaged flagpole and a $3,000 reward is being offered for details about the incident and the suspects, the Times-Herald Record reported.

The memorial features a semi-circle of granite monuments honoring five members of the New York City Fire Department – firefighters Mark Whitford, Bobby Hamilton and Gerry Nevins, Batallion Chief Dennis Devlin and Lt. Glenn Perry, the newspaper adds.