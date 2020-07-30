Vance & Hines Mini-Grenades 2-into-2 Exhaust (Black) for 09-19 Harley XL883N



Price: $599.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 08:24:46 UTC – Details)



Lean and mean, Mini-Grenades pack a punch with their signature staggered three-step design finished with race-inspired CNC-machined billet end caps.

Fits:

HARLEY

XL1200C 04-19, XL1200CX 16-20, XL1200L 06-11, XL1200N 07-12, XL1200R 04-08, XL1200T

NOT LEGAL FOR SALE OR USE IN CALIFORNIA

Lean and mean, Mini-Grenades pack a punch with their signature staggered three-step design finished with race-inspired CNC machined billet end caps.

Available in chrome or matte black, Mini-Grenades have a muscular compact stance and an aggressive deep tone resulting in one tough exhaust system for your Harley-Davidson Sportster.

Aggressive Deep Tone

Signature Three-Step Design