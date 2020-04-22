Van Jones says states reopening businesses amid coronavirus is ‘a death sentence for communities of color’

The coronavirus epidemic has a terrible effect on the people of color. US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams has mentioned how people of color were not well-equipped to deal with the coronavirus and chances are that social ills and poverty have made their immune system weaker.

Van Jones, the political commentator for CNN, has mentioned that opening up the states to recover the economy can be a reckless move. It might even turn out to be a death sentence for many people of color. Minorities of the USA have taken the brunt of the pandemic – from risking it on the frontlines to losing their jobs. A reckless opening up of countries can make them lose their lives.

