Those would be the words of Rayshard Brooks during a heartbreaking interview filmed in February of this year — just a few months before he was tragically shot by police. Brooks talks about the agony to be trapped in a prison reentry and probation system that won’t let him return on his feet.

His killing at the hands of Atlanta police truly highlights the necessity for police reform. But it demonstrates something else that is equally urgent, though rarely discussed: America’s desperate need to overhaul our probation system.

There is a sad irony in America’s justice system: our police have too much power and not enough oversight. And people returning home from prison have too little opportunity and a lot of oversight. In that Wendy’s parking lot, those twin failures were on a collision course — and Brooks paid the ultimate price.

In other words, we do not know why the Atlanta police officer chose to shoot a man who had been running from him. But we can guess why that man made a decision to run, to begin with. Brooks did not want to lose his liberty. Instead, that he wound up losing his life.

Rayshard Brooks: a voice from beyond the grave

In the heartbreaking interview filmed by tech startup Reconnect included in a research project earlier in 2010, Brooks says:

“If you do something that’s wrong, you pay your debts to society, and that’s the bottom line.”

But he also wonders if there will be an occasion when he’ll be able to stop paying for them.

“That’s a hard feeling to stomach you know, with you going out and you’re trying and by you having this so-called record… it’s hindering us from going out in public to try and provide for ourselves… and getting ourselves back on track.”

Brooks lost his car and was under mounting pressure to find cash to pay for court fines and probation fees. He frustratedly noted that the process consumed the majority of his time, saying: “It takes you away from your family. You have to try and go out, make means, and yet, my kids. I want to spend some time with my kids, but I really don’t have the time. I have to try and go out, make money for this, make money for bills or trying to get myself back on track.”

“You go to fill out our application and you get to this question: have you ever been convicted of a crime, or have you ever been arrested? You know, you’re sitting there like ‘oh my God. I hope this doesn’t hinder me from getting this job.’ and then you finish up the application and you have some employers that come back to you: ‘Well, Mr. Brooks, unfortunately, we can’t hire you due to the fact that you’ve been incarcerated or you’ve been arrested for this and that and that… just breaks your heart.”

An invisible problem affecting millions

In this election season, we have talked a lot about police misconduct and overcrowded prisons. But the other racially unfair system that impacts even more people is this: mass supervision.

There are 4.5 million people on probation and parole, and their lives are a living hell. They’re caught in a spider’s web of catch-22s. They can be delivered back to prison even if they don’t really commit crimes.

The impact with this is deeply traumatizing — not limited to the person on probation, but also for their kids and family who are forced to endure a never-ending cycle of separation and loss.

As Brooks says in his heart-wrenching interview, “It’s hurting us, but it’s hurting our families the most. You know, so as we go through these trials and tribulations, it’s hurting our kids, and it’s taking away from our families, you know. The sole provider is a male or female figure, you know, speaking for both, and it’s taking away from us.”

As is clear in Brooks’ interview, people in his situation are created unnecessarily desperate. They are trapped in a system that produces no sense, and very few people can reasonably escape it.

If you want to prevent incidents like this, we ought to strengthen police training and discipline cops who violate policy. But we should also dramatically transform the probation and parole system in America so fewer individuals are made desperate by impossible circumstances produced by misguided government policy.

The probation system could be transformed

I know a great deal about this subject, because I’m the CEO of REFORM Alliance — a company founded in 2019 by Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Robert F. Smith, Clara Wu Tsai, Robert Kraft, Michael Novogratz, Dan Loeb and Laura Arnold.

We launched REFORM to build on the momentum of the #FreeMeek movement (the movement born in response to the unjust reincarceration of Meek Mill for probation violations, now an Amazon Prime documentary series). Our organization’s mission is to considerably reduce the amount of people who are unjustly under the get a grip on of the criminal justice system — with a hyper-focus on the probation and parole system.

As an outcome, I have arrived at believe in nine powerful solutions that could shrink and transform the system of mass supervision (which includes probation and parole).

We talk about people “being on probation.” We should talk about people “rejoining the community.”

1. Go from “supervision” to “support”: Words have power, and we desperately need new ones in the probation and parole system. Terms like “probation,” “parole,” and “supervision” should really be replaced with “community support,” “coaching” and “mentorship.” Words have tremendous power, especially when you’re down and working hard to obtain back on your own feet. By changing the language, we could transform just how people view themselves within the system.

2. Limit probation length: We realize that We realize that long sentences lead to undesirable outcomes, making communities less safe and denying people the opportunity to at least one day succeed. Data demonstrates excessively long probation sentences are a major driver of re-incarceration. We need to limit the length of time people can be sentenced to one year for misdemeanors and 2 yrs for felonies.

The most effective probation and parole interventions occur within the initial 10-18 months because data demonstrates new offenses occur in those times. Leaving people on probation or parole for longer periods of time contributes to an increase in recidivism (where people find yourself back behind bars, even for trivial, non-criminal behaviors), a reduction in public safety, needless costs to taxpayers, and unmanageable caseloads for officers.

Limiting probation terms to one year for misdemeanors and 2 yrs for felonies saves money, increases the effectiveness of the intervention, and makes our communities safer. It also provides individuals with a light which shines at the end of the tunnel and mitigates the otherwise hopeless and endless despair people can feel on lengthy probation sentences.

3. End jail for technical violations: Conduct that is not itself criminal, but that violates the conditions of supervision is responsible for Conduct that is not itself criminal, but that violates the conditions of supervision is responsible for hundreds of thousands of prison admissions over the nation. People have been violated and delivered back to prison for: failing woefully to notify their probation officer of an address change; likely to work; not going to work; having a baby; crossing in to a neighboring jurisdiction to pick up a kid from school; visiting a sick parent at the same time still another sibling also on probation is visiting; getting pregnant… and the list goes on and on.

These technical violations cost our country nearly $3 billion annually and neglect to address public safety. Perhaps more importantly, the practice of re-incarcerating people for technical violations is a primary contributor compared to that feeling in Rayshard Brooks’ stomach: the understanding that you will be sent back to a cell indefinitely for just about any interaction with the police, no matter how minor, creates a constant fear and a persistent amount of trauma.

4. Allow remote reporting: There is no reason to require in-person check-ins at a probation office. Covid-19 taught us that many things can be done using technology. In fact, it is both safer and much more effective allowing for remote fulfillment of those conditions. Even people on probation with a dependence on high degrees of supervision (for example, a person who also has an analysis of schizophrenia and is required to remain med-compliant) includes a better potential for making it through probation successfully by using remote conditions.

Technology currently enables a number of remote interventions (including, for example, watching someone just take their medication — as well as asking to see under their tongue and waiting a certain time period after ingestion to lessen the likelihood of a person skipping their dosage — while on camera) and data shows that these remote interventions increase success while on probation. Remote fulfillment also eliminates the persistent issue of conflicting conditions and allows someone to maintain their employment, continue their education, or care for their family while also meeting the conditions of probation check-ins.

5. Decrease caseloads: One probation officer may be accountable for hundreds of people. This works for nobody. It isn’t effective for the people on supervision, nor is it manageable for the probation officer. Reduced caseload sizes allow probation officers to target their interventions on the folks who absolutely need the most support, and allow them to tailor the supervision plan to the dynamic needs of the folks on their caseload. Lower caseloads are One probation officer may be accountable for hundreds of people. This works for nobody. It isn’t effective for the people on supervision, nor is it manageable for the probation officer. Reduced caseload sizes allow probation officers to target their interventions on the folks who absolutely need the most support, and allow them to tailor the supervision plan to the dynamic needs of the folks on their caseload. Lower caseloads are correlated with more positive outcomes.

6. Offer mentorship: Most successful rehabilitation and anti-recidivism programs recognize the need for leaders with lived experience. Probation, inexplicably does the alternative, going as far as to ban any contact between people on probation. Disrupting this counterproductive practice by developing a mentorship program led by people who have, themselves, been through the probation system would create the necessary supportive and effective interactions that characterize successful programming. Ensuring that the primary point of contact for someone on probation is someone who knows what they are through and will successfully help them navigate it is essential to the greatest goal of these successfully completing their sentence.

7. Invest in re-entry: We can increase our success through the use of our savings to uplift and support programming that gets to the main of the situation, thereby having a significant and lasting influence on crime rates and incarceration. The savings resulting from limiting the length of probation sentences and eliminating technical violations could be reinvested in to programming which can reduce recidivism and increase public safety outcomes. These include, but are not limited to: skills and strengths tests and training to fit people with jobs, education counselors, job placement counselors/ job fairs in the neighborhood, mental health care professionals, substance abuse counselors, realtors to aid with finding transitional and permanent housing, transportation assistance, parenting classes, financial literacy courses and trauma workshops .

8. Eliminate unnecessary restrictions: In addition to making probation more individualized and dynamic, there are a number of “standard” conditions that must be done away with entirely to prevent arbitrary enforcement and racial disparities. Eliminating standard conditions such as restricting travel for many who aren’t flight risks is one way to decrease the number of people in prison who aren’t a threat to public safety. As Columbia University Professor Vincent Schiraldi In addition to making probation more individualized and dynamic, there are a number of “standard” conditions that must be done away with entirely to prevent arbitrary enforcement and racial disparities. Eliminating standard conditions such as restricting travel for many who aren’t flight risks is one way to decrease the number of people in prison who aren’t a threat to public safety. As Columbia University Professor Vincent Schiraldi found , restricting individuals who are the lowest risk to re-offend “actually increases their likelihood of rearrest.” Instead of burdensome restrictions and aggressive monitoring, we can start rolling straight back over-incarceration and breaking down barriers to success for returning citizens.

9. Reward good behavior: Psychology has long held that positive incentives are more effective than reliance solely on negative consequences. And yet, when the stakes of successfully changing behavior are highest — crime prevention and rehabilitation — our system does not use the most reliable form of intervention. Incentives that encourage visitors to engage in anti-recidivism and rehabilitative programming offer an essential and fruitful option to outdated and ineffective punitive consequences. A method that holds people accountable while rewarding them when planning on taking positive steps to change their lives is one that contributes to increased freedom and self-sufficiency, lower crime rates, and greater success overall.

With these changes, America could be in relation to less unlawful police violence, fewer people behind bars, and huge numbers of people freed from a probation system that makes things worse — not better.

We need to be in the homecoming business.

In his final interview, Brooks said: “We can’t get the time back… but we could make up for it. … A lot of things just caused me to be behind, but I’m trying. You know, I’m not the type of person to give up. And I will keep going until I make it to where I want to be.”

Who knows what Brooks could have become, with the proper support and better systems? His death represents a double-tragedy that spotlights twin failures within our criminal justice system.

As our nation experiences a Great Awakening regarding racial justice, let us transform policing, prisons and probation — all at the same time.