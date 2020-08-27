Van Jones: A law and order candidacy must condemn vigilante justice

In light of the shooting of Jacob Blake and subsequent violent unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, CNN’s Van Jones speaks out ahead of the third night of the Republican National Convention. He argues that a candidacy that says it’s about law and order cannot back be silent on hate groups and vigilantes. #CNN #News
