Van Gogh: Postcard helps experts ‘find location of final masterpiece’

A postcard has actually assisted to discover the possible area where Vincent van Gogh painted what might have been his final work of art, art experts state.

The most likely location for Tree Roots was discovered by Wouter van der Veen, the clinical director of the Institut Van Gogh.

He acknowledged resemblances in between the painting and a postcard dating from 1900 to 1910.

The postcard reveals trees on a bank near the French town of Auvers- sur-Oise

The website is 150 m (492 feet) from the Auberge Ravoux, the inn in the town, where Van Gogh remained for 70 days prior to taking his own life in 1890.

“The similarities were very clear to me,” stated Mr Van der Veen, who had the discovery at his house in Strasbourg, France, throughout lockdown.

Mr Van der Veen provided his findings to Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum, whose scientists performed a relative research study of the painting, postcard and the hillside.

The experts, senior researchers at the museum Louis van Tilborgh and Teio Meedendorp, concluded that it was “highly plausible” that the correct location had been identified.

Image copyright

arthénon through Van Gogh Museum Image caption



Wouter van der Veen saw the resemblances in between the postcard (at left) and the painting, overlaying it at the right.





“In our opinion, the location identified by Van der Veen is highly likely to be the correct one and it is a remarkable discovery,” Mr Meedendorp stated.

“On closer observation, the overgrowth on the postcard shows very clear similarities to the shape of the roots on Van Gogh’s painting. That this is his last artwork renders it all the more exceptional, and even dramatic.”

Mr Van der Veen checked out the website to validate his theory in May 2020, when coronavirus limitations had actually been raised in France.

An event was kept in Auvers- sur-Oise, a couple of miles north of Paris, on Tuesday to mark the discovery of the evident location.

Emilie Gordenker, the basic director of the Van Gogh Museum, and Willem van Gogh, the great-grandson of Vincent’s bro Theo, remained in participation to reveal a celebratory plaque at the website.

‘The final strokes on a significant day’

There has actually long been argument over which of Van Gogh’s paintings was his last.

In a letter Theo van Gogh’s brother-in-law, Andries Bonger, explained how the artist “had painted a forest scene, full of sun and life” on “the morning before his death”.

That letter has actually been utilized to support the claim that Tree Roots was Van Gogh’s final work of art.

Based on his postcard theory, Mr Van der Veen thinks Van Gogh might have been dealing with the painting simply hours prior to his death.

Mr Van der Veen stated: “The sunlight painted by Van Gogh indicates that the last brush strokes were painted towards the end of the afternoon, which provides more information about the course of this dramatic day ending in his suicide.”

On 27 July 1890, the struggling Dutch artist shot himself in the chest in Auvers- sur-Oise He passed away from his injuries a couple of days later on.

At the time of his death, Tree Roots was not completely finished.

