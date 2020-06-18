A letter penned by artists Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin, which details their visits to brothels, has been sold at auction for €210,600 ($236,632; £188,538), BBC News reports.

The letter was bought by the Vincent Van Gogh Foundation at the Drouot auction house in Paris on Tuesday.

The artists wrote the letter to their friend, French painter Emile Bernard, in late 1888.

In it, they describe living and working together in the French city of Arles.

Van Gogh and Gauguin, both post-impressionist painters who are famous around the world, were convinced they certainly were leading a “great renaissance of art”, based on the letter.

The artists honed their artistic vision in Arles but, after spending several months together, their friendship ended acrimoniously and Gauguin left.

Dated and signed 1-2 November 1888, the letter was written weeks before Van Gogh suffered a mental breakdown and famously stop his left ear.

The Dutch artist took their own life in 1890.

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, where in fact the letter will go on display later in 2010, said it had been the only correspondence Van Gogh ever had with another artist.

The museum described the letter as “the most significant document written by Van Gogh that was still in private hands”.