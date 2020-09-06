Van Gisbergen takes T8’s 200th win

Starting 4th on the grid, van Gisbergen established the triumph with a clever start and some aggressive vehicle positioning en route into Turn 2. While pole-sitter Nick Percat and Scott McLaughlin both diminished the within into the sluggish right-hander, van Gisbergen ran a high line and popped out in between the leading 2.

After a handful of laps sitting behind Percat, van Gisbergen charged into the lead at the last corner on Lap 7.

Once in front there was no stopping the Kiwi, van Gisbergen travelling to his very first race win of the season, and a record-setting 200th for Triple Eight Race Engineering, by more than eights.

“Man it feels good,” stated van Gisbergen of breaking his own dry spell.

“The weeks we’ve had, my crew’s never given up. We smoked them, it was awesome. 200 wins for Triple Eight, what a great feeling.”

McLaughlin completed second, holding back title competitor Jamie Whincup who got home strong in the 2nd stint.

That assisted McLaughlin a little extend his series lead, the Penske Ford chauffeur now 149 indicate the excellent.

Percat slipped back to 4th, the Brad Jones Racing chauffeur running long in his very first stint. It implied he had excellent rubber quality at the end, and might have caused some damage had their been a lateSafety Car However without a care he was not able to work back into the defend the …