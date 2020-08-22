Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

The Kiwi coped today’s action at Hidden Valley, certifying a fairly bad 11th and fighting his method to 8th in the race.

Even then that 8th location just came thanks to a gamble on tire technique, van Gisbergen handling 4 brand-new tires 14 laps from house prior to putting in a charging drive to comprise some late ground.

Having been overheard grumbling about straight-line speed over the radio throughout the race, van Gisbergen validated later on that T8 will fit a brand-new V8 system to his vehicle this night.

“It’s been a bit frustrating so we’re doing a motor change on my thing tonight,” said the Kiwi.

“We’re lacking a lot of power. I came out of the corner, had a big run on Chaz [Mostert], went to the inside wall to stop the draft and saw him come flying back past me.

“Hopefully a new motor helps. [I need to] tune up some of my stuff as well. Jamie’s driving a bit different and I can’t get my head around it yet, so I’ll work hard tonight.”

Today’s result has actually left van Gisbergen 5th in the standings, 311 points– more than an entire round– behind leader Scott McLaughlin.