Van Gisbergen, Percat made peace after Darwin clash

The Triple Eight star was associated with a three-way scuffle with Brad Jones Racing colleagues Percat and Todd Hazelwood on the opening lap of Saturday’s initially race.

The drama wanted to begin when Percat and Hazelwood went two-wide through Turn 5, van Gisbergen then pushing the back of Percat’s Commodore and tipping him into the side of Hazelwood’s cars and truck.

Hazelwood dropped to the back of the field, Percat was gotten of the race, and van Gisbergen was struck with a drive-through charge for his part in the clash.

After retiring from the race Percat informed the TELEVISION team that the contact from van Gisbergen was “laughable” which the Kiwi was “having a Shane day”.

When continued the problems the next day, van Gisbergen stated he had no concern with Percat’s on-screen remarks and described that the set had actually clarified on Saturday night.

“He’s like that, though, isn’t he. He has an accident, and in the media he says what he likes,” stated van Gisbergen.

” I went and spoke with him and he was great. And that’s what matters. If you’re directly up personally, that’s cool. I do not offer a s ** t what he states in the media, that’s what he appears like.

“To my face he’s all good and seemed to accept my apology, and then we had some great racing [on Sunday].

“So it’s all good on my end.”

The Percat clash, and …