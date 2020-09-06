Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism

McLaughlin was critical of van Gisbergen following yesterday’s final race in Townsville, unimpressed with a late-race pass for the lead that forced the Shell Ford wide enough for Jamie Whincup to sneak into second.

The move helped Whincup take a handful of points off McLaughlin in the battle for the 2020 title, McLaughlin’s advantage now 143 with three events to go.

A fired up McLaughlin said the pass was “pretty average” in his immediate post-race comments, along with claims that it was still too early in the season for “silly games” from the T8 drivers.

When asked for his response, van Gisbergen told media: “I don’t know about this stuff.

“We don’t need to bring up ‘debriss’ and stuff like that. I thought it was a fair pass on my part.”

The ‘debriss’ comment was a veiled reference to last year’s Bathurst 1000, which McLaughlin and co-driver Alex Premat won in controversial fashion.

DJRTP was later fined $250,000 for breaking the FIA’s Obligation of Fairness rules when Fabian Coulthard held up the field behind the Safety Car as McLaughlin sprinted for the pits.

The mispronunciation of the word ‘debris’ over the radio to Coulthard was a key part of the post-race findings.

“It’s always simmering, it’s obviously still in their minds,” said McLaughlin in response to van Gisbergen’s…