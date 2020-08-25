Van Gaal reveals he tried to sign Neymar, Lewandowski and Mane at Manchester United

The Dutch manager exposed a list of gamers that he was hoping to bring to Old Trafford throughout his period

Louis van Gaal exposed that he desired to sign Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane, to name a few, throughout his time at Manchester United.

The Dutch supervisor changed David Moyes as Man Utd manager in 2014 and supervised at Old Trafford for 2 seasons.

Despite winning the FA Cup in 2015-16, Van Gaal was dismissed by the club, who rather turned to Jose Mourinho.

Having run out management since, the previous Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager exposed that he tried to bring some significant stars to Manchester throughout his time with the club, although he was not successful with a lot of.

” I desired Robert Lewandowski, however when this showed tough I tried to get Gonzalo Higuain rather,” he informed FourFourTwo.

“Before I had actually shown up, I likewise talked to the board aboutNeymar If you are at United, you have to believe huge.

“He was likewise intriguing for the club in regards to offering t-shirts, and I desired to have fast wingers. For that factor, I likewise tried to get Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez

“Thomas Muller was on my desire list, too, and in main midfield I desired N’Golo Kant é.

” I even tried to sign James Milner, who was currently rather old however extremely multi-functional and had management …