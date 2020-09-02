Van de Beek wants to follow in the footsteps of Van Persie and Van Nistelrooy at Man Utd

The midfielder is hoping to become the latest in a long line of Dutch stars at Old Trafford

New Manchester United signing Donny van de Beek has outlined his ambition to follow in the footsteps of Dutch stars Robin van Persie and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Van de Beek became United’s first signing of the summer on Wednesday, joining from Ajax in a deal worth £35 million (€39m/$46m) plus £4m in add-ons.

The 23-year-old will look to emulate the success that Van Persie and Van Nistelrooy had at Old Trafford, with both players having won Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, Van de Beek recalled watching his countrymen star for United in the past.

“Yes, it’s a really big history. I watched a lot of their matches before and I also had a really good meeting with the coach [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] and that for me was a really important thing,” the midfielder said.

“We talked about football things, about the club and I always make decisions about my feelings and my feelings were directly good with everything. That was for me an important thing.”

While Van Persie and Van Nistelrooy were known for scoring goals, another Dutch star, Edwin van der Sar, became a club legend keeping them out.

Van der Sar is currently the chief executive…