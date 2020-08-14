Van de Beek admits Man Utd or Real Madrid move may be off due to coronavirus chaos

The Netherlands midfielder is desired by Manchester United and Real Madrid however he has actually accepted a transfer is not likely this year

Donny van de Beek states he is “proud” to play for Ajax and will not grumble if he does not get a move far from the club in the middle of interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Ajax director Edwin van der Sar exposed in June that Van de Beek is a target for United and Madrid following another excellent project for the Dutch giants.

However, the Netherlands worldwide yields that leaving the club this year is not likely due to the “messy” circumstance triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Van de Beek, who has 2 years to work on his Ajax agreement, insists he has no issue staying at the Johan Cruijff ArenA for another season.

“It is very messy, in any case a very messy period in terms of transfers,” he informed Fox Sports following Ajax’s 5-1 pre-season friendly win over Utrecht on Thursday.

“Nothing is specific yet. I am still a gamer of Ajax and I am still happy to be there.

“If there had actually not been the coronavirus, it may have been various now. There is no clearness now and we have to wait and see how it ends up.

“I’m still here and after all these years I still have a great deal of enjoyable. If I likewise dip into Ajax next season, I still have a great deal of enjoyable. You will not hear me …