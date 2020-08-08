Van Aert edges Alaphilippe in tight Milan-Sanremo finish By Reuters





SANREMO, Italy (Reuters) – Belgian Wout van Aert won the Milan-Sanremo ‘Monument’ traditional, beating safeguarding champ Julian Alaphilippe of France in a tight sprint finish after 305 km on Saturday.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Van Aert, who won the Strade Bianche traditional last Saturday, was the only rider able to follow Alaphilippe’s harsh attack in the climb to the Poggio, some 7 km from the finish.

Australian Michael Matthews took 3rd location.

The race was arranged for mid-March however was delayed due to the COVID-19 break out.

Van Aert might hardly hold Alaphilippe’s wheel at the top of the Poggio however he handled to rein in the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider in the descent.

The Frenchman played it wise in the last straight, letting Van Aert begin the sprint, however the Belgian ultimately had a bit more left in the engine on the Via Roma.

“On the Poggio I was on the limit. Alaphilippe went earlier than me and I could barely hold his wheel,” stated Van Aert.

“I had to give everything to come back in the descent. He played the sprint good, too.”

Alaphilippe stated the very best guy on the day had actually won.

“I’m disappointed but on the other hand I gave everything and Wout deserves his victory,” he stated.

“I’m pleased to be back in shape. Being on the podium in …