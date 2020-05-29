‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Zach Roerig Busted for DUI, Allegedly Peed in Jail Cell

Exclusive

“The Vampire Diaries” star Zach Roerig was allegedly a multitude in extra methods than one over Memorial Day weekend — when he obtained busted for DUI, cops say he urinated in his jail cell.

Law enforcement sources inform TMZ … Zach was busted Sunday round 2:30 AM in Montpelier, Ohio. Police inform us, officers observed Zach’s pickup truck didn’t have a entrance license plate, so that they pulled him over.

Our sources say when the officer went as much as the driving force’s aspect window, cops observed Zach’s slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and say he reeked of booze.

We’re advised police carried out a number of discipline sobriety checks throughout which Zach advised the officer, “This is very hard, I can’t do this when I’m f***ing …” and his voice trailed off. The cop requested what he meant, and we’re advised Zach replied, “When I can’t have a beer.”

Cops arrested Zach for misdemeanor DUI. When they took him to the station, our sources say he was positioned in a holding cell, the place he ended up peeing. Long night time.