Vampire Diaries Star Zach Roerig Arrested for DUI

Zach Roerig has been arrested.

The 35-year-old actor, who famously starred on The Vampire Diaries as Matt Donovan, was arrested on Sunday morning in his native Ohio for allegedly driving underneath the affect, Montpelier police confirmed to E! News.

Per police, the possible trigger for stopping Roerig was a lacking entrance license plate. However, no additional particulars concerning his arrest had been shared presently. While E! News has reached out to Roerig’s rep for remark, he has not commented publicly on his arrest.

TMZ, citing “law enforcement sources,” reported Roerig was finally launched from custody on his personal recognizance and his arraignment is schedule for June 4.

Roerig final appeared on the canceled USA teen drama, Dare Me, this 12 months. His longest TV function, nonetheless, was on the hit CW collection, which debuted in 2009 and concluded in 2017. Just days after the arrest, Roerig took to Twitter to advertise a digital Vampire Diaries expertise he was collaborating in with different former castmates.

The Vampire Diaries Cast: Where Are They Now?

“Can’t wait to hang with you guys today,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, again in March, he paid tribute to his Dare Me character on Instagram forward of the present’s season finale.

“We’ll never forget Sarge… Check out this behind-the-scenes photo from the set of #DareMeTV, and don’t miss the season finale TOMORROW at 10/9c on USA Network!”

