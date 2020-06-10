Valtteri Bottas on Mercedes future and Sebastian Vettel, F1 2021 links



















2:31



Speaking on Wednesday’s Sky F1 Vodcast, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas says he’s got

Speaking on Wednesday’s Sky F1 Vodcast, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas says he has

Valtteri Bottas insists he has “no stress” about rumours that he might be replaced at Mercedes – and does not believe Sebastian Vettel is really a 2021 contender.

Bottas, like team-mate Lewis Hamilton, is out of contract with Formula 1’s world champions at the end of the season, but while Mercedes have pledged to keep star driver Hamilton, Bottas’ future is unclear.

A number of drivers have been associated with one of the sport’s most coveted seats, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff mentioning Vettel, along with Silver Arrows juniors George Russell and Esteban Ocon, as possibilities.

But speaking on Wednesday’s Sky F1 Vodcast, Bottas, who has effectively been on one-year rolling contracts since joining Mercedes in 2017, said he found much of the speculation “funny”.

“It’s the same as every year for me,” the Finn said. “I find it quite funny that with not really a single race done, there has been people getting my seat. It made me laugh! So there isn’t any pressure from that side.

“I have my clear goal for the season in my mind and that’s it. Things will then sort themselves one way or another, whatever’s going to happen. I’ve no stress about that at all.”

You can view the full Sky F1 Vodcast, including an interview with Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi, later tonite.

1:54 Mercedes boss Toto Wolff tells Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle within an exclusive interview that Sebastian Vettel isn’t yet off their radar for 2021. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff tells Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle within an exclusive interview that Sebastian Vettel isn’t yet off their radar for 2021.

Bottas added that the surprise availability of Vettel, the four-time world champion who is leaving Ferrari, on the driver market did not concern him as – despite Wolff’s comments a week ago – Mercedes had given him assurances.

“It doesn’t get to you,” an adamant Bottas stated. “We’ve been very honest about what the problem is on a regular basis about contracts, and I acquired a pretty straight message that no, they truly are not considering Seb.

“So I said fine, no worries then.”

Bottas backs Hamilton for speaking out

Bottas also insisted he was “fully supporting” Hamilton and his comments about racism in recent weeks.

Hamilton, F1’s six-time champion and only black driver, has posted passionately in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

8:35 Sky F1’s Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok discuss Lewis Hamilton’s comments on diversity with Simon Lazenby on the F1 Show, agreeing that the sport’s six-time champion was directly to speak out. Sky F1’s Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok discuss Lewis Hamilton’s comments on diversity with Simon Lazenby on the F1 Show, agreeing that the sport’s six-time champion was right to speak out.

“I think it’s good to speak out, it’s a very important matter,” said Bottas, Hamilton’s team-mate for the last three seasons. “The whole team of ours, including me, we support diversity.

“I think he’s got the right mindset, because he’s obviously got lots of followers and lots of power in that sense, so it’s good that he speaks out. The full team of us is fully supporting that.”

Bottas wary of Red Bull threat in Austria

The delayed F1 2020 season is defined to start on July 5 with the very first of two back-to-back races in Austria, and Mercedes will be seeking to secure a seventh straight clean sweep of the championships in 2010.

Their main rivals at pre-season testing, in February, were Red Bull, and Max Verstappen has won the past two events in Spielberg.

While Bottas is somewhat of an Austria master himself – securing two of his 11 pole positions there and winning once – that he admitted: “Red Bull absolutely comes to mind [as a worry] because I think they showed excellent performance in testing and I’m sure they’re putting it all set for that race in Austria, their home race.

0:39 Watch footage from Silverstone as Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes straight back on track for the very first time since February and new distancing and safety protocols. Watch footage from Silverstone as Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes back on track for the first time since February and new distancing and safety protocols.

“For sure they’ll be strong, but who knows what people have already been able to deliver since testing. We did not get to view a single session in Melbourne, which team had bigger upgrades or anything.

“I still think the top three teams are going to be between us, Red Bull and Ferrari, but how the order and gaps are going to be, I have no idea.”