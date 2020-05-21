Valtteri Bottas joins Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, F1 stars for Virtual GP







Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon have develop into the most recent Formula 1 driver additions to the Virtual GP sequence, with the pair becoming a member of a star studded grid – together with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – for this weekend’s on-line race across the iconic Monaco streets.

The Virtual Monaco GP might be stay on Sky Sports F1, Main Event, Mix, and our YouTube and Facebook channels at 6pm on Sunday.

Bottas, Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate who completed second within the championship final 12 months, and Ocon, the highly-rated Renault teen, confirming their participation takes the F1 driver depend to eight for the Virtual Monaco GP – a report within the sequence to date.

Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi and Nicholas Latifi will all be in motion once more.

Aubameyang’s place on the grid was confirmed on Wednesday – partnering Norris at McLaren – however Arsenal’s hitman will not be the one footballer concerned on Sunday evening as Real Madrid goalkeeper Thubaut Courtois is again for one other F1 outing with Alfa Romeo.

Courtois completed 11th within the final race, the Virtual Spanish GP.

The different non-F1 contributors confirmed to date are Hawaiian surfer Kai Lenny, who might be alongside Albon at Red Bull, and Latin American singer Luis Fonsi at Racint Point.

