Valorant’s latest skins turn your guns into dragons

Now that Riot’s team shooter Valorant has been out for some time and the competitive scene is starting to solidify, we can finally get to the main thing: really cool skins. Today, the developer unveiled a new distinct weapon skins called Elderflame, which would be the first “ultimate edition” skins to be featured in the overall game. They’re accordingly dramatic and over the top, turning your weapons into animated dragons. They swing their little arms, breathe fire, and even help reload your gun. Riot says the newest skins will undoubtedly be available in the in-game shop starting on July 10th, though there’s no word yet how much they are going to cost.