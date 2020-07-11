Valladolid 0 – 1 Barcelona

Lionel Messi registered his 20th assist of the growing season as a lacklustre Barcelona maintained pressure on leaders Real Madrid with a 1-0 victory over Valladolid.

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal struck the only goal of the overall game in the 15th minute, firing to the net off the post after being played in by Messi, who now has 20 assists in the league to opt for his 22 goals.

20 – Barcelona’s Lionel Messi could be the first player to reach 20 assists in one La Liga season since Xavi (20) in 2008/09. Legend. pic.twitter.com/zRtO2dyEi8 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 11, 2020

Barca failed to build on their early advantage and were forced to grind out the victory in the second half as Valladolid took the overall game to the champions.

Valladolid’s forward Enes Unal forced Barca’s goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to stretch across goal and tip away his shot, moments after Kike Perez had missed the mark from inside the area as the home side made a lively start following the break.

Ter Stegen was forced into action once again in added time for you to repel a go from former Barca forward Sandro Ramirez as the visitors were left begging for the final whistle to arrive.

Image:

Arturo Vidal and Lionel Messi celebrate Barcelona’s winning goal at Valladolid



The scrappy victory moved second-placed Barca to inside a point of Real Madrid, who can restore their four-point advantage once they visit Granada on Monday, while Valladolid remain in 14th place.

Should leaders Real beat Granada and follow that with victory at home to Villarreal on Thursday, they’ll certainly be crowned champions for the very first time since 2017.