Valhalla Java Ground Coffee by Death Wish Coffee Company, Organic & Fair Trade (12-Ounce Bag)

Nectar of the Gods



Masterful artisan roast, Valhalla Java, was created by Death Wish Coffee for legendary guitar god Zakk Wylde. This high octane coffee is what you need, whether it’s shredding a guitar solo on stage or shredding a guitar solo at the office. With maximum flavor and an incredible aroma, this blend will bring you back from the nights you thought you’d never wake up from.

The Finer Points



While Valhalla Java was born for rock ‘n roll, it’s also nuanced with sophisticated flavors for the refined palette. With notes that are both nutty and chocolatey, this medium-dark roast is the perfect complement to those long nights at the country club that you thought you’d never wake up from.

Our coffee beans are specifically selected and expertly roasted to provide an ultra-strong cup of coffee that is bold and smooth

Drink your coffee with pride knowing that our beans are Fair Trade and USDA Certified Organic

Brew a pot at work or at home and taste the difference. You will never want “store-bought” coffee again

