Valentino’s couture collection was an ‘extreme response’ to the pandemic

Written by Karina Tsui, CNN

Valentino’s Fall 2020 haute couture collection has actually set the bar high for what can be accomplished with a runway program while lockdown procedures are still in location.

As the coronavirus pandemic forces style homes to reconsider seasonal discussions, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s innovative director, provided a live program at which just a little regional audience remained in participation. Held at Rome’s well known Cinecitt à Studios– the biggest movie production studio in Europe– the program was livestreamed on the brand name’s site, a method of providing brand-new collections that has actually ended up being popular with labels not able to host massive occasions.

Valentino Fall 2020 Haute Couture. Credit: Valentino

But what’s triggered a stir in the market is the level of creative attention paid to the Valentino program, which changed it from basic runway protection into something of a “live film.”

Created in partnership with British professional photographer Nick Knight, and including unreleased music by FKA branches, the live video, entitled “Of Grace and Light,” included designs’ with dignity carrying on a dark phase, as if swaying in the wind.

Not unlike an aerial circus performers, the designs either rested on aerial rings or based on turning risers, as they showcased remarkable, long white gowns that stood apart versus the all-black setting. Playing with spotlights and vibrant graphics that were forecasted onto the garments, each design was bathed in light, providing the audience an opportunity to completely take in the overstated shapes of silk, sequins and tulle.

Valentino Fall 2020 Haute Couture. Credit: Valentino

Speaking at a virtual interview, Piccioli stated the 16- appearance couture collection was an “extreme response” to the extreme truth of lockdown, along with the troubles in producing advanced prints and embroideries in a socially distanced environment.

Valentino Fall 2020 Haute Couture. Credit: Valentino

“The silhouettes are extremized in length, radicalized as to flaunt the manual dexterity that went into making them,” checked out a declaration released by the Italian home.

Valentino Fall 2020 Haute Couture. Credit: Valentino

While other style brand names have actually struggled to make the most out of digital platforms, Piccioli’s dreamlike discussion took the program and provided a plan for other brand names wanting to completely accept online possibilities.

“I didn’t want to feel the limitations. Couture is made for emotions, dreams,” he stated.