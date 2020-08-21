Valentino Rossi calls for change after MotoGP horror crash

Two bikes were sent out flying throughout the track after Johann Zarco’s Ducati hit Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha at complete throttle, however both bikes directly missed out on the on-rushing Rossi and Maverick Vi ñales. Everyone included in some way left the occurrence.

Seven- time MotoGP champ Rossi dealt with the media on Thursday, days after his incredible escape from injury.

“For sure, when you have a small hairpin then you exit the opposite way and you arrive very, very fast, so this is very dangerous,” he informed CNN throughout a media conference.

Rossi likewise verified he had actually seen a 2002 crash at the Austrian F1 Grand Prix, extensively shared on social networks today, which bore a striking similarity to Sunday’s mishap.

“I saw that crash in Formula One, I saw it before our incident, and it’s exactly the same,” he included. Asked whether he thought a change to the track was likely, considered that the F1 mishap occurred 18 years back, he stated he thought expense was a significant challenge. “The problem is modifying the track is never easy, you need to make a big job to modify the layout of turn two and three in another way. It’s not impossible but we need to push a lot because it would cost a lot of money for the organizer,” he stated. READ: Will 2020 be Valentino Rossi’s final season in MotoGP? Rossi ‘didn’t see’ …

